1 dead, several others injured following active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

At least one person was killed in an active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, officials said, and the suspect was in custody.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the school around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. The school is located at 21900 Centurion Way in Santa Clarita, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said they were treating a total of four patients from Saugus High. One female and two males were in critical condition, while another male was listed in good condition.

The female patient was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, according to Henry Mayo officials.

L.A. County Fire initially reported that there were at least seven victims. Shortly after 9 a.m., they revised that number stating that six patients were transported to area hospitals. Their ages are unknown.

Around 9:45 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the suspect was in custody and was being treated at a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Advertisement

Investigators said that the Asian male suspect was believed to be a student.

"We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads," SVC Sheriff said.

The school was placed on immediate lockdown and law enforcement officers were working to clear each classroom individually.

Neighboring elementary schools Rosedell and Highland Elementary were placed on lockdown.

Additionally, just before 8:30 a.m. SVC Sheriff tweeted that all schools in the William S Hart School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. At 9:10 a.m., the lockdowns were lifted at all schools within the district except for Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High.

A short time later, all schools in the neighboring Castaic Union School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m.

Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita was being used as a reunification location for parents. The City of Santa Clarita asked the public, "If you do not need to get to Central Park, please avoid the area. Traffic into the park for reunification is jammed, so it will take some time to get through."

A second reunification center was opened at Bouquet Canyon Church, located at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The public was asked to avoid the area as authorities canvassed the area for the suspect.

"If you live in a neighborhood anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911," SVC Sheriff warned in a tweet.

President Donald Trump was "monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita," said Judson P. Deere, Special Assistant to the President. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

California Governor Gavin Newsom was also closely monitoring the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.