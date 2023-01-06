1 injured in Newport News elementary school shooting
WASHINGTON - An adult was taken to a local hospital after a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, VA, according to police.
Newport News Police Department says no students were injured in the shooting Friday afternoon. There is no longer an active shooter, according to police.
The injured adult's condition is unknown.
"We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students," said a statement from Newport News Police Department.
This story is developing, check back for updates.