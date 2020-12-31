1 person dead, 4 injured after semi-truck plows through wall, into house in Mesa

One person is dead and four other people are injured after a semi-truck crashed through a sound barrier and into a Mesa home. One of the people injured is the driver.

Mesa police officers are on scene as they investigate the crash near Crismon Road and US-60. A tweet from Mesa Police Department says this has developed into a hazmat situation because fuel is leaking.

The Crismon on-ramp on the US-60 eastbound is closed. No word on when the ramp will re-open.

Arizona Department of Transporation footage shows how deep the semi-truck is inside the house.

It's unknown if speed or impairment were a factor.