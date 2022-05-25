1 person dead following plane crash in Show Low area; NTSB investigating
SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Officials in northern Arizona say the NTSB, along with Show Low Police, are investigating a plane crash that left one person dead on May 25.
The crash happened when a single-engine Cessna 172 departing from the Show Low Regional Airport crashed in a meadow near Show Low Creek, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said.
The person who died was identified as a passenger onboard the plane. Another person onboard was airlifted to the Phoenix area and is listed in critical condition.
The NTSB is now in charge of the investigation.
Officials in northern Arizona say the NTSB, along with Show Low Police, are investigating a plane crash that left one person dead on May 25. (Shylia Adams)
Other Arizona Stories
- Phoenix area schools, police departments making changes following deadly Texas school shooting
- Cottonwood teen arrested, accused of posting threats against high school to social media
- 2022 monsoon season in Arizona expected to be above-normal
(Click here for interactive map)
Advertisement