1 person dead following plane crash in Show Low area; NTSB investigating

Officials in northern Arizona say the NTSB, along with Show Low Police, are investigating a plane crash that left one person dead on May 25.

The crash happened when a single-engine Cessna 172 departing from the Show Low Regional Airport crashed in a meadow near Show Low Creek, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said.

The person who died was identified as a passenger onboard the plane. Another person onboard was airlifted to the Phoenix area and is listed in critical condition.

The NTSB is now in charge of the investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Officials in northern Arizona say the NTSB, along with Show Low Police, are investigating a plane crash that left one person dead on May 25. (Shylia Adams)

Other Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)