1 person seriously hurt following shooting in Mesa, police say

Police officials in Mesa say an investigation is underway following a shooting on the night of March 19.

The shooting reportedly took place in a residential neighborhood near Longmore and Southern Avenue. According to a statement by Mesa Police officials, officers responded to a shooting call in the area, and when they arrived at the scene, they found two people shot.

Police officials say one of the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, and the other is in critical condition. An active and ongoing investigation is underway.

