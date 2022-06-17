Expand / Collapse search
1 year old in critical condition after being found underwater in bathtub by babysitter in El Mirage

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
El Mirage
FOX 10 Phoenix

Baby found underwater in bathtub by babysitter in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A 1-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on the night of June 16, fire officials said.

The El Mirage Fire Department says a mother dropped off her three children at a babysitter's home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird.

At around 8:30 p.m., the babysitter was bathing the child when she left the bathroom, only to return and find the baby underwater and unresponsive.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Phoenix Children's.

The incident is now under investigation by police.