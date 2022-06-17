1 year old in critical condition after being found underwater in bathtub by babysitter in El Mirage

A 1-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on the night of June 16, fire officials said.

The El Mirage Fire Department says a mother dropped off her three children at a babysitter's home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird.

At around 8:30 p.m., the babysitter was bathing the child when she left the bathroom, only to return and find the baby underwater and unresponsive.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Phoenix Children's.

The incident is now under investigation by police.