1-year-old girl kidnapped in Santa Cruz: sheriff

Santa Cruz authorities on Friday said they are working an "active kidnapping" of a 1-year-old girl.

Sheriff Andrew Mills said his agency is assisting police find Mila. The sheriff's Facebook post said the girl would be with a man he identified as Brian Sellen. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Mila was taken in the area of Front and Second streets, the sheriff said. Police officers were going yard to yard looking for her.

Authorities did not immediately describe the relationship between the two.

Mills asked that people call 9-1-1 if they see either of them.