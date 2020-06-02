1-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Cave Creek

article

Firefighters say a child has been hospitalized after he was pulled from a pool in Cave Creek.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, the 1-year-old boy was pulled from the pool Tuesday morning at a home near Dixileta Drive and 58th Street.

Firefighters say the boy was not breathing and family members were performing CPR when crews arrived at the scene.

The child's current condition is unknown. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will investigate.