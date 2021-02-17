11-year-old Mohave County boy goes missing after leaving home

article

An 11-year-old boy is missing out of Mohave County, the sheriff's office said on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Marcus Villegas was last seen leaving home near Wishing Well Drive and Wishing Place in Fort Mohave just after noon.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt and black pants. He was carrying a camouflage backpack, deputies say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Villegas is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call its toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-006297.