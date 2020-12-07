15-year-old boy dies after being shot, Glendale Police investigating

Glendale Police responded to reports of an injured person on Monday, Dec. 7, and shortly after his arrival to the hospital, he died.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found around 7 p.m. near Montebello and 43rd Avenues with shooting injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from undisclosed injuries.

No further information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.