15-year-old girl killed by student gunman in Saugus High School shooting identified

The coroner on Friday released the identity of one of two students killed when a 16-year-old gunman opened fire on a high school campus in Santa Clarita.

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, as well as a 14-year-old boy, whose identity has yet to be released, were killed when shots rang out inside the quad on campus at Saugus High School on Thursday.

Sounds of gunfire erupted just before 7:40 a.m. at the school, located at

21900 Centurian Way. The shooting lasted just 16 seconds and sent students scrambling for cover — some fleeing from the campus and others barricading themselves inside classrooms.

The alleged gunman was identified by neighbors and witnesses as 16-year-old Nathaniel "Nate" Berhow.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Berhow pull a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol out of his backpack, shoot five students in the quad on campus before turning the gun on himself.

Two other girls, ages 14 and 15, and another 14-year-old boy were transported to area hospitals for gunshot wounds. They were all expected to survive.

The shooter remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition from his self-inflicted gunshot wound.