16-year-old Bellaire High School student dies after being shot in chest

An arrest has been made after a teen was fatally shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon at Bellaire High School.

According to police, the student was shot and transported by Bellaire Fire Department to Ben Taub Hospital, where they later died.

All students were told to leave the school.

Residents were urged to avoid the area or remain at home until further notice.

HISD has canceled classes for Bellaire High School students on Wednesday, however, staff members are being asked to report to campus. Classes will resume on Thursday.

Houston Independent School District released the following statement on Tuesday night:

"The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. We offer our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends. This incident is being investigated by the Bellaire Police Department. HISD is fully cooperating in the investigation. In this time of sadness and loss, I want to assure you that we will have grief and crisis counselors available on campus tomorrow and as long as needed to offer our students and staff emotional support. We will also have extra officers on campus and patrols around the campus in addition to extra administrative personnel to ensure the school is safe and secure."

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the following statement on the shooting:

"As a city, we are both shocked and heartbroken that a 16-year-old student at Bellaire High School was shot and killed on campus Tuesday afternoon.



"A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives. Yet gun violence continues to disrupt schools and destroy families across the country.



"I extend my deepest condolences to the young man’s loved ones and to all students, teachers and staff at Bellaire High school.



"Earlier this evening, I spoke with students who serve on the Mayor’s Youth Council during a meeting which was previously scheduled.



"As I said to them, I will continue to work with elected officials at the state and federal level, along with advocacy groups and all people who are ready to enact laws to protect our children."





