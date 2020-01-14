17 kids, 9 adults treated after plane dumps jet fuel on elementary school playground in Cudahy

article

Officials say 17 children and 9 adults were treated at an elementary school in the Cudahy area of southeast Los Angeles after a plane dumped fuel on the school's playground.

All 26 patients reported only minor injuries, fire officials said. No one was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Delta Air Lines flight bound for Shangai from Los Angeles International Airport was diverted minutes after takeoff, officials said. The plane safely made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon and no injuries were reported.

"Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX," Delta Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

The aircraft reportedly spilled jet fuel at multiple locations, including Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy and San Gabriel Avenue Elementary School in South Gate, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LAFD also reported spilled jet fuel on the 300 block of 93rd Street in South Los Angeles.

No evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas impacted by the fuel spill.

FOX 11's Mary Stringini contributed to this report.