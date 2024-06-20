17-year-old injured in Glendale shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot in Glendale.
The shooting happened near 67th and Peoria Avenues.
Glendale Police say the teen has life-threatening injuries.
"Information is very limited at this time. Detectives are responding to the scene to assume the investigation," police said.
No further details on the shooting have been released.
