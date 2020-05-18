18-year-old, at-risk man missing out of Phoenix since May 12th

article

A Silver Alert was issued for an 18-year-old, at-risk man missing out of Phoenix as of May 12th, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.

Jeremiah Frazier was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road. Authorities say he has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.

He is about 6 feet tall, weights 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Frazier was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or the after hours hotline at 602-262-6141