19-year-old father of baby boy shot and killed; family hopes to find answers about this death

A 19-year-old man was killed after being shot in Phoenix in January, and police are looking for the suspect responsible.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at 300 West Papago Steet. Aaron Aldrete Jr. was found shot in front of a home and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

There's not much information on the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information about it to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

He was a father to a one-year-old baby boy. "He was a father to a 1-year-old that he loved very much, he was a son, a brother, and a person who loved being with his family more than anything," the family's GoFundMe reads.

To help the family with funeral expenses, you can donate at their GoFundMe page.