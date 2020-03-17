1st coronavirus case in Navajo County is member of Navajo Nation

article

Health officials announced Tuesday its first case of COVID-19 in Navajo County.

According to a news release, the patient is a 46-year-old member of the Navajo Nation with recent travel history. Officials are investigating if anyone came in contact with the person while they were infectious.

The individual is from the community of Chilchinbeto, Ariz., who first reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center.

The patient was then taken to a hospital in Phoenix where the coronavirus test was conducted by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Health officials are taking the proper precautions to screen and isolate the person's family members.

The Navajo Nation, a sovereign tribal government, already had declared an emergency on the reservation, closed tribal parks and limited travel for tribal employees. On Tuesday, the tribe announced it will close its casinos — one east of Flagstaff and three in New Mexico — until April 6.

“We have health and emergency experts who have been planning and preparing for this situation for several weeks,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 20 cases of coronavirus in the state.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

