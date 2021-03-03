2 children critically injured in parking lot crash at Glendale Walmart

Two children have been critically injured after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a Glendale Walmart.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene near 56th and Northern Avenues, they found a man, a woman, and two children, ages 3 and 4, who had been injured, Glendale officials said on March 3.

The children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injures.

The man refused medical transport and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.

"Impairment is not believed to be a factor but will be investigated as a standard procedure," said Jose Santiago, public safety media relations and communications manager. "Charges may be pending."

