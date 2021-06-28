2 dead in crash on Loop 202, westbound lanes reopen

article

Two people are dead following a crash on Loop 202 San Tan Monday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

DPS officials say three cars collided heading westbound on L-202 San Tan near Alma School Road around 5:55 p.m.

A third person was taken to the hospital after being pulled from their car.

The westbound lanes have been reopened.

DPS is investigating the cause of this crash.

