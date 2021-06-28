2 dead in crash on Loop 202, westbound lanes reopen
article
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two people are dead following a crash on Loop 202 San Tan Monday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
DPS officials say three cars collided heading westbound on L-202 San Tan near Alma School Road around 5:55 p.m.
A third person was taken to the hospital after being pulled from their car.
The westbound lanes have been reopened.
DPS is investigating the cause of this crash.
More Arizona news
- Suspect arrested after stray bullet kills Phoenix teen
- Child pulled from family pool in Phoenix, hospitalized in extremely critical condition
- PD: Off-duty Gilbert police officer seriously hurt on Loop-101, suspect identified
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.