2 escaped Arizona inmates captured in Coolidge

Two inmates who escaped from a prison in Florence have been captured and arrested by police in Coolidge.

John Charpiot and David Harmon broke into a tool shed by knocking down an air conditioning unit and breaking through a wall, according to authorities. The two inmates were able to obtain a bolt cutter, wire snips and other items and used them to cut a fence on Jan. 23.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the inmates breached the institution fence by utilizing retrieved tools from the utility tool room," said Frank Strada with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry.

Charpiot had been serving a 35-year sentence on child molestation and sex abuse charges since 2011, officials say.

Harmon was serving a 100-year sentence on kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges. He had been imprisoned since 2012.

The pair were accounted for during the 4:00 p.m. count on Saturday but failed to appear for the 8:30 p.m. count, according to officials.

According to tweets made by officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Jan. 26, the two tried to rob a business in Florence on Jan. 23. Both fugitives were seen on a surveillance camera at the business.

"Both men have ongoing medical issues and may attempt to visit drug stores or pharmacies," read a portion of the tweet.

Coolidge police say Charpiot and Harmon were arrested on Jan. 28 after receiving several calls from residents who reported seeing the pair.

The inmates are awaiting transport back to the Department of Corrections. Prison officials say an internal investigation is underway to determine how the inmates escaped.

