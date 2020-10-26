2 firefighters critically injured, at least 72K evacuated as Silverado Fire rages in Orange County

The firefight continued on its second day and more than 72,000 residents have been evacuated in the Irvine and Lake Forest areas after the Silverado Fire erupted in Santiago Canyon on the morning of Oct. 26.

A total of five firefighters were hurt. Two of them were critically injured battling the blaze, officials said Tuesday.

Three of the firefighters were treated for minor injuries and have been released. The other two, who are members of the Orange County Fire Authority handcrew, suffered second and third-degree burns and remain hospitalized.

OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said the two young firefighters are “fighting for their lives.”

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Firefighters work as the Silverado Fire burns toward a home in Orange County on October 26, 2020 in Irvine, California. The fire has prompted mandatory evacuations of 60,000 residents and has grown to 4,000 acres.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the massive blaze has grown to 12,600 acres and is 5% contained.

More than 750 firefighters are working to fight the flames, including the use of 14 helicopters. Fire officials also said no structures have been lost.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, authorities warned that callers asking for contributions to government agencies are fraudulent.

No firefighter or official will call people asking for money, authorities said.

Also on Tuesday, wind gusts were reaching up to 35 mph.

The Silverado Fire has forced thousands of residents to evacuate, threatened structures and blocked major roadways.

By the afternoon of Oct. 26, the Orange County Fire Authority reported that two firefighters were critically injured while fighting the blaze and were being treated at the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

The two firefighters were Orange County Fire Authority Handcrew members, ages 26 and 31. Authorities said both are covered in second and third-degree burns and are currently intubated. Their names have not been released.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," OCFA wrote in a tweet.

The wind-driven Silverado Fire was initially reported at 6:47 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 26.

More than 150 firefighting units responded to battle the blaze Monday morning. Fire crews reported 20-30 mph "erratic winds" that can reach gusts up to 50-70 mph.

The area continued to get slammed with strong winds. Just after 9:30 a.m., the flames jumped the 241 Freeway, which caused tens of thousands of residents to be evacuated, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

By 11:45 a.m., more than 20,000 homes had been evacuated, OCFA reported.

Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said the city opened up eight facilities to shelter evacuated residents and several quickly filled up.

Irvine Police Chief Mike Hamel said city officials were working with the American Red Cross to provide overnight shelter for residents with no place to go. The city animal shelter was open to house pets.

Evacuations

As of Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said they are lifting some evacuation orders for a large portion of the city of Irvine, generally for residents south of Portola Parkway.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents in the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road east to Portola High School.

According to authorities, mandatory evacuation orders are in place for all residences between Great Park and Bake, and north of Toledo until the city limits.

The Silverado, Modjeska, Trabuco Canyons communities along Live Oak Canyon are under an evacuation warning.

On Tuesday morning, fire officials also issued an evacuation warning in Mission Viejo on El Toro Rd. to the north, Marguerite Parkway to the west, Upper Oso reservoir to the east, and Los Alisos Blvd. to the south.

"If a mandatory evacuation is ordered and you are in Zone 1, please be ready: charge your phone & pack a bag. If you feel you will have trouble moving quickly, please leave now. A message is also going out to affected residents on AlertOC," the city of Mission Viejo said Tuesday.

Residents told FOX 11’s Sandra Endo they returned to their homes from work to gather their belongings.

The City of Irvine has provided a map for the evacuation zone.

Irvine Evacuation Zone as of Oct.27. (City of Irvine)

Anyone in the fire zone who needs assistance evacuating can call 949-529-4774.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Yorba Linda residents north of the 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon Road, including Bryant Ranch Elementary, were advised by the Orange County Sheriff's Department to evacuate immediately.

Orange County Fire Authority advised residents in the North West area of Lake Forest and Baker Ranch to be ready to evacuate.

Orange County officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents of Lemon Heights and Cowan Heights in the North Tustin area. Residents are urged to prepare to evacuate, an Orange County spokeswoman says.

The Tustin Police Department requested voluntary evacuations for residents and businesses off of Pioneer Road and Jamboree Road, north of Portola to include Tustin Ranch Estates, Emerson Homes, Peters Canyon, Barcelona Homes and any other homes in the area.

Evacuations Centers

According to the city of Irvine, care and shelter facilities are available at the following locations:

• University Community Center: 1 Beech Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612

• Quail Hill Community Center: 39 Shady Canyon Dr, Irvine, CA 92603

• Rancho Senior Center: 3 Ethel Coplen Way, Irvine, CA 92612

Update: By 11:20 a.m., officials reported the centers listed above were full. However, space remains available at the following:

• Las Lomas Community Center: 10 Federation Way, Irvine, CA 92603

• Harvard Community Center: 14701 Harvard Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606

• Turtle Rock Community Center: 1 SunnyhillIrvine, Irvine, CA 92603

Officials said they were working to open more evacuation centers as needed, Irvine Mayor Christina L. Shea said.

Road closures

The following road closures are in effect:

• Portolla from 241 to Jamboree

• Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241

• State Route 241 from Santiago Canyon Road to State Route 133

The following portions of the Toll Roads are closed:

133 Toll Road

• I-5 connector to NB 133

• NB 133 between I-5 and 241

• NB 133 connector to NB 241

• SB 133 between the 241 and Irvine Blvd.

241 Toll Road

• NB 241 from Oso Pkwy to SR 91

• SB 241 between SR 91 and Lake Forest Dr.

261 Toll Road

• NB 261 between Irvine Blvd and 241/Santiago Canyon

• SB 261 between 241/Santiago Canyon Rd and Portola Pkwy



Irvine Boulevard is also closed between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway.

As the fire grew on its first day, FOX 11's Sandra Endo was battered by the ferocious winds and was asked to leave the area by fire officials. She has since moved to a safer location.

RELATED: Southland braces for fire weather; Red flag warning in effect for LA County

Firefighters initially used air and ground assault. However, air assault was later halted the afternoon of Oct. 26 due to high winds speed.

The howling winds continued to knock the flames across the hillside in the rugged terrain in the remote area.

Investigation

Southern California Edison sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission Monday night acknowledging it had overhead electric facilities in the area that the blaze broke out.

"We have no indication of any circuit activity prior to the report time of the fire, nor downed overhead primary conductors in the origin area," SCE said in the letter.

"However, it appears that a lashing wire that was attached to an underbuilt telecommunication line may have contact SCE's overhead primary conductor which may have resulted in the ignition of the fire."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As expected, the fire was causing poor air quality in surrounding communities.

Crews with Cal Fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Anaheim Fire Department were sent to assist.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Mary Stringini and CNS contributed to this report.

