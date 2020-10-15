Expand / Collapse search

2 injured, neighbors evacuated after house explodes in Venice

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
People are being evacuated and asked to avoid the area of 120 Sunset Beach Drive in Venice after a house exploded.

VENICE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a house explosion in Venice Thursday afternoon. 

It happened at 120 Sunset Beach Drive in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies say the home is engulfed in flames and several neighbors have been evacuated. They are asking people to avoid the area because it is still an active scene.

FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon is headed to the scene and more details will be provided as they come in. 