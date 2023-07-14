8 correctional officers now guilty of sex abuse at FCI Dublin

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 7:57 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
from MON 7:57 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County

8 correctional officers now guilty of sex abuse at FCI Dublin

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated July 17, 2023 6:23AM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

8 correctional officers now guilty of sex abuse at FCI Dublin

Two former correctional officers of a federal women’s prison in Dublin were charged – and pleaded guilty – Thursday to multiple counts of sexual abuse, bringing the total number of guards now convicted of these sex crimes to eight – the most from any prison in the United States. Attorney Kara Janssen said there actions were "abhorrent."

DUBLIN, Calif. - Two former correctional officers of a federal women’s prison in Dublin were charged – and pleaded guilty – Thursday to multiple counts of sexual abuse, bringing the total number of guards now convicted of these sex crimes to eight – the most from any prison in the United States. 

Andrew Jones, 35, of Pleasanton a former cook supervisor at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, pleaded guilty to six felony charges of sexual abuse of three women he supervised. He also pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the government. 

According to his plea agreement, he had sex with a woman identified as CV in the food service warehouse and also had her perform oral sex from her inside the staff bathroom. In another, he had oral sex with a woman identified as JL, again in a warehouse near the kitchen. And in the third case, he had sex with a woman identified as RC in a storage room in his kitchen office.

Jones' crimes occurred between July 2020 and June 2021. He then lied to federal agents in March 2022, denying that any sex had happened, court documents indicate. 

Nakie Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, who helped oversee UNICOR, the prison's call center, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact of five women. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the government.

In one of the caess, Nunley admitted leaving a woman identified as YY sex notes on her desk at the call center and then took her into the bathroom to have oral sex. He admitted to rubbing the back of a woman identified as CW and then telling her that he could make her life "easier or harder" as he masturbated in front of her, according to his plea agreement. 

The two men will enter pleas and be sentenced at later dates.

nakia-nunley.jpg

Nakie Nunley, former FCI Dublin correctional officer


They are at the seventh and eighth former employees convicted of sexually abusing women at FCI Dublin. Of the eight, the former warden, Ray J. Garcia, the prison’s former warden, is the highest profile officer convicted of sex abuses at the prison. He was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.  

"It's about time," Tess Korth, a former unit manager at FCI Dublin told KTVU in an interview. Korth was essentially shoved out of her job after she began reporting abuses at the prison. She had long known about officers' actions and she said she told higher ups repeatedly about officers' sexual behavior to no avail. 

Speaking specifically about Jones, Korth said: "He got there and he just started screwing inmates." 

She added that it was well known that the kitchen was a "hotbed" of illegal sexual activity. 

Korth said that in her opinion, Nunley's behavior was always "flirty" and his department "got to do whatever it wanted." 

All sexual activity between a prison worker and an inmate is illegal as inmates cannot give consent. Correctional employees enjoy substantial power over inmates, controlling every aspect of their lives.

Kara Janssen, an attorney at Rosen Bien Galvan & Gruntfield who is representing many of the women sexually abused at FCI Dublin, said she was glad the officers were charged.

"But," she added. "There are still so many officers to go. We continue to receive complaints. And BOP (Bureau of Prisons) has been apparently unable to address the ongoing issues even in the wake of all these ongoing indictments." 

convicted-guards.jpg

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez.