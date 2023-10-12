2 officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport, suspect sought: sources

Two Philadelphia police officers were shot Thursday night at Philadelphia International Airport, law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

A massive police presence, including armored vehicles and SWAT Teams, swarmed the parking garage near Terminal D around 11:30 p.m.

Keeley reports through sources that one officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian and the other was brought to Jefferson University Hospital.

The conditions of the officers is unknown at this time. Authorities have not said what events lead up to the shooting.

Police, according to sources, are said to be looking for a black Dodge Durango that fled the scene of the shooting by crashing through an airport gate.

Law enforcement sources tell Keeley the Durango is believed to have dropped off an 18-year-old at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who died from a gunshot.

Police are scouring surveillance video in hopes to track down the vehicle.