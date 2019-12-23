2 people shot, suspect killed by Phoenix Police after alleged carjacking attempt outside Desert Sky Mall

article

Phoenix Police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting near Desert Sky Mall.

Police say the suspect has died after being shot.

Police say the suspect allegedly tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of Desert Sky Mall and began shooting.

Police say a man and a woman were shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured and no shots were fired inside the mall.

Police are on the scene near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.