2 shot amid downtown looting, vandalism; CTA suspends service

The CTA has suspended downtown service after crowds broke windows and looted stores and two people were shot overnight along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak road, the CTA said.

All downtown bridges except LaSalle Street have been raised.

Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.

Chicago police said the situation was still ongoing Monday morning and could not provide details about specific incidents or numbers of arrests.

Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with an armed person near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street Monday morning, spokesman Tom Ahern said. No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hit.

A Best Buy store near North and Clybourn was looted overnight.

A security guard was wounded in a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A second man was shot about 2 a.m. near Madison and Wabash, fire officials said. He was also taken to Northwestern in critical condition.

Police said smash-and-grab burglars hit a store in the South Loop late Sunday night, but it was not immediately clear whether that incident was related to the other large crowds of looters.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown plan to address the overnight violence at an 8 a.m. press conference.