2 suspects hospitalized following possible burglary in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two suspects are in custody and have been hospitalized following a possible burglary in Scottsdale.
According to Scottsdale Police, the incident happened Friday morning at a pawn shop near Scottsdale Road and Earll.
"We can confirm two suspects are in custody and both were transported to a local hospital," police said on April 16. "There are no outstanding suspects."
Earll was shut down due to the investigation but has been reopened.
