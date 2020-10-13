2 taken into custody after shooting in Downtown Phoenix left man seriously wounded

Phoenix Police officials say two people have been taken into custody following a shooting in Downtown Phoenix.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of 9th Street and Roosevelt, and the victim, identified as a man, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say two people, identified as a man and a woman, were seen fleeing the scene. They later hid inside an apartment building near 5th Street and Portland.

"It’s a one-story apartment complex. It has nothing to do with [Arizona State University] that I’m aware of," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Tommy Thompson. "They set up a perimeter, we’re able to take the man and woman. They were able to negotiate them to, talk them to coming outside of the apartment they had entered. I don’t know their relationship to the apartment, if any, but our SWAT team was on scene, and they were able to give commands. Those people came out, were taken into custody, and we believe they are the same suspects involved in this shooting."

It is currently unknown if the suspects know the victim, and what exactly led up to the shooting.