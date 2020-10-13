2 taken into custody following shooting in Downtown Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say two people have been taken into custody following a shooting in Downtown Phoenix.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of 9th Street and Roosevelt, and the victim, identified as a man, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say two people, identified as a man and a woman, were seen fleeing the scene, and they were later taken into custody near 5th Street and Portland.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.