2021 Arizona State Fair might move away from State Fairgrounds in Phoenix

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Arizona State Fair, in an aerial photo taken in 2019.

PHOENIX - 2021's Arizona State Fair might move away from the heart of Phoenix and to an area south of the Valley.

According to a statutory notice posted on the Arizona State Fair website, the Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board will hold a workshop on the morning of March 25 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park to tour the property for the potential hosting of the 2021 state fair.

In addition, a meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on the same day as the workshop.

"The Board may vote to go into executive session, which will not be open to the public, for the purpose of discussions and negotiations for the lease of real property," read a portion of the notice.

The notice gave no reason as to why a potential move of the fair to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park is being considered. Currently, Banner Health's website lists the Arizona State Fairgrounds as one of its COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The Arizona State Fairgrounds, which is the traditional home of the Arizona State Fair, was established in 1905. In 2020, the State Fair was postponed due to COVID-19.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park is located south of Ahwatukee, near Gila River Hotels & Casinos' Wild Horse Pass location.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

