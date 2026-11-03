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Live Now

LIVE: 2026 Arizona Midterm Election results

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Updated November 3, 2026 5:09 PM MST Published November 3, 2026 5:00 PM MST

PHOENIX - For the November 3, 2026, Arizona midterm election, polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST, with the first results expected at 8:00 p.m. MST.

Scroll down this page to view the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Treasurer, Corporation Commissioner, Mine Inspector, U.S. House, Arizona House, Arizona Senate races, along with the Balance of Power: U.S. House, Balance of Power: U.S. Senate, and Balance of Power: Governors, and national races.

For the latest news about the election, check out our live blog coverage of the event.

To watch live video of county ballot tabulation centers, click here.

Top races

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Treasurer

Corporation Commissioner

Mine Inspector

U.S. House, all districts

All propositions

Arizona House, all districts

Arizona Senate, all districts

Balance of Power - Arizona House and Senate

Balance of Power - U.S. House

Balance of Power - U.S. Senate

Balance of Power - Governors

U.S. Results Map

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Associated Press.

2026 ElectionsArizonaPhoenixNewsArizona Politics