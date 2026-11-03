LIVE: 2026 Arizona Midterm Election results
PHOENIX - For the November 3, 2026, Arizona midterm election, polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST, with the first results expected at 8:00 p.m. MST.
Scroll down this page to view the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Treasurer, Corporation Commissioner, Mine Inspector, U.S. House, Arizona House, Arizona Senate races, along with the Balance of Power: U.S. House, Balance of Power: U.S. Senate, and Balance of Power: Governors, and national races.
For the latest news about the election, check out our live blog coverage of the event.
To watch live video of county ballot tabulation centers, click here.
Top races
Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Treasurer
Corporation Commissioner
Mine Inspector
U.S. House, all districts
All propositions
Arizona House, all districts
Arizona Senate, all districts
Balance of Power - Arizona House and Senate
Balance of Power - U.S. House
Balance of Power - U.S. Senate
Balance of Power - Governors
U.S. Results Map
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Associated Press.