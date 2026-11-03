2026 Election Balance of Power: Interactive results + map

The Brief Midterm elections are underway as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots Tuesday with control of Congress hanging in the balance. Use the 2026 Midterm Election map to view voting results and find out who won the election in specific states. Check back for the updated totals, including key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.



Across the country, Americans will decide who they are sending to Washington, and the balance of power could be tipped.

In the interactive map, you can click on any county in a state and see results as they come in.

Note: These voting results will update automatically as votes are counted. There is no need to refresh the page.

If a state is fully darkened blue or red, that means it has been projected as a win for either candidate by the Associated Press.

How many U.S. House seats are up for reelection?

All 435 House seats are up for grabs this year. Republicans currently hold a majority of 220-215 in the U.S. House.

There are two vacancies due to the resignations of Rep. Tony Gonzales (R, Texas) and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D, Florida) in April 2026.

Balance of Power: U.S. House

Balance of Power: U.S. Senate

Control of the upper chamber for the next two years could come down to seven states: Alaska, Iowa, Maine, South Carolina, Texas, Kansas, and Ohio.

Currently, there are 47 Democrats and 53 Republicans, who need to hold 50 seats to retain control. In the case of a tie, Vice President JD Vance gives Republicans the deciding vote.

Balance of Power: Arizona State Senate and State House

Balance of Power: U.S. governors

For one party, this November’s elections offer a chance to do something that it has been unable to do for more than a decade: control a majority of the governors’ mansions.

There are currently 26 Republican and 24 Democratic governors. The final Fox News Power Rankings ahead of Election Day list three states where the GOP controls the governor's office – Alaska, Nevada and Georgia – as toss-ups. Wisconsin, which has an open Democratic-controlled governor's office, is also rated a toss-up. The gubernatorial races in red states Florida, Kansas and Texas are rated Lean Republican, according to the Power Rankings.

Arizona Election Results:

Scroll through for Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Corporation Commissioner, U.S. House, Ballot Propositions, Arizona House and Senate.

Ballot Propositions