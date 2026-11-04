2026 Election: Early results show 'blue tsunami' in Arizona

The Associated Press projects Democratic incumbents Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes and Adrian Fontes all won their respective races. Hobbs was reelected as governor, defeating Republican Rep. Andy Biggs. Mayes beat out Senate President Warren Petersen in the attorney general race, and Fontes was reelected as Secretary of State by beating Republican Alexander Kolodin.

Here is where the key races stand as votes continue to be counted on Wednesday morning.

Governor’s Race

Attorney General

U.S. House Races

In one of the state's most closely watched races, Democrat JoAnna Mendoza declared victory over Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani in District 6. If she secures the win, it would flip a key seat, though official sources have not yet projected a winner.

Meanwhile, at Republican Jay Feely's watch party for the District 1 race, attendees reported being asked to move outside around 9:30 p.m. as the venue was reportedly shutting down the indoor event.

As of 10 p.m., the Associated Press has officially projected three Democrats to win Arizona U.S. House races, though tabulation continues across the state's nine congressional districts. By 11 p.m., Democrats held early leads or had secured victories in eight of those districts, with Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar the lone exception in District 9.

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

In the open race to succeed Kimberly Yee, Democrat Nick Mansour took an early advantage over Republican businessman Elijah Norton. A Mansour win would flip the office to Democratic control for the first time in decades, but decision desks have not yet projected a winner as county tabulations continue.

Arizona Balance of Power

Control of the Arizona State Legislature remains up in the air as election workers tally votes in critical swing districts across Arizona. Republicans entered election night defending narrow majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, while Democrats campaigned aggressively to flip both chambers. While isolated incumbents have secured their seats, several key legislative districts remain too close to project, leaving the final balance of power at the State Capitol unsettled on Wednesday morning.

Statewide Ballot Measures

A stacked ballot of statewide propositions faced Arizona voters Tuesday, tackling contentious issues ranging from voting requirements to speed cameras and public school budgets.

As with the candidate races, election officials note that late-arriving early ballots dropped off Tuesday will play a pivotal role in deciding these outcomes over the coming days.

Track Live Results

Follow real-time vote counts, county-by-county ballot drops, and official race calls as tabulations continue through tomorrow on the FOX 10 Arizona election results tracker.

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