29-year-old Phoenix man dies in 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road crash

A 29-year-old Phoenix man died after being struck by a driver who ran a red light in Peoria on Sunday, March 7, says the Peoria Police Department in a news release.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road for reports of a crash between a gray sedan and a blue SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV was headed through a green light on Cactus Road when the driver of the sedan was headed through 83rd Avenue and didn't stop at the red light, hitting the passenger side of the SUV.

The passenger died at the hospital after suffering serious injuries. He's identified as Robert Garcia, 29, of Phoenix.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is going to be OK. The driver of the gray sedan suffered serious injuries.

Peoria Police continue to investigate the crash, but say an early investigation shows speed and possible impairment may be factors in the crash.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests or citations have been made.