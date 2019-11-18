3 critically injured in fire near Glendale gas station

Firefighters say three people have been taken to a hospital in critical condition following a transformer fire near a Glendale gas station.

According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, the fire happened near 67th and Olive Avenues Monday morning.

SRP says a crew was working on a transformer by the gas station when the fire happened.

Two of the workers, a 39-year-old and 60-year-old man, were severely burned and were airlifted to a hospital. The other worker, a 23-year-old man, also suffered burns and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.