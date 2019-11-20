3 Glendale schools closed due to power outages caused by weather

article

Three elementary schools in Glendale have been closed due to power outages caused by severe weather in the Valley.

According to the Glendale Elementary School District, Bicentennial South School, William C. Jack Elementary School and the Don Mensendick School will be closed for the rest of Wednesday as a utility company works to restore power.

The district says parents can pick up their children at any time, as well as siblings at neighboring schools.

If a child remains at one of the closed schools, lunch will be provided for them.