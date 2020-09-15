3 injured in explosion at ASU's Tempe campus

article

Three people were injured and two were hospitalized with serious injuries following an explosion at a building on Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, the incident happened Sept. 15 at the Biodesign A building located near Rural Road and University Drive.

No students were inside the building at the time of the explosion.

ASU police say the incident is now all clear.

