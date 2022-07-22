3 people killed, several others hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.

Six people were transported to hospitals, including four teenagers and two women. It's unclear which victims died following the crash. No identities have been released.

Police described the scene as chaotic and said six people were inside one of the vehicles and three people were inside the other.

No details on what caused the crash have been released.

The intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird will be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix. (Glendale Fire Department)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: