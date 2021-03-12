3 teens hurt after stabbing during fight at Chandler Fashion Center, police say

Three teens were taken to the hospital on Friday, March 12 following a fight that ended with a stabbing incident at Chandler Mall.

In video taken by SkyFOX, firefighters were seen treating one of the victims, while officers nearby were talking to witnesses.

According to police, the incident began at around 5:30 p.m., when a large fight between teenagers broke out on the lower northwest level of the mall. The group that reportedly fought was so large, investigators are still trying to go through surveillance video and interview witnesses to figure out what happened.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital, according to reports, and are expected to be OK. There is no longer any threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact Chandler Police.

