3-year-old boy found wandering around apartment complex in Chandler, mother arrested

A 3-year-old was found wandering outside an apartment complex in Chandler at midnight. Police arrested his mother, who's now charged with child abuse.

Someone found a 3-year-old-boy and called the police. The boy then walked the officer back to the apartment complex and the clues he gave next ended up getting him back to his mom before she ended up in jail.

Harris Deitch says before living one entire day in his new apartment, officers were already knocking on his door after one Thursday morning.

"We lived in Fountain Hills for 20 years and we just moved here - we've never had police show up ever [and the] first time here, the cops show up," Deitch said.

"[The cops] just asked where [the suspect] was [and] I said, 'I don't know anybody, I just got in here a few hours ago,' and already the cops show up."

Police looked for 27-year-old Ashley Altman. They say she didn't know her 3-year-old son wandered out of their apartment, but luckily someone found the boy and called police. Neighbors like Jamie Whalen woke up to the commotion.

"Kids don't understand the behaviors that they're doing and [they] can put themselves in big safety concerns when they're just being themselves," Whalen said.

Police say the toddler identified Altman's car and when they pulled up her MVD photo, the boy said "Mommy." He then walked the officer to his apartment unit but it took about three hours for Altman to come to the door, telling police she never heard them knock. She now faces one felony count of child abuse.

"It's so smart that that kid was able to find someone to bring himself back to his mom," Whalen said. "That's really good for a 3-year-old."

Altman did get released from 4th Avenue Jail and her next court date is Sept. 25.