3-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Glendale

A three-year-old girl was pulled from a pool Saturday afternoon, according to the Glendale Fire Department. She is in critical condition, crews say.

It happened in the 6000 block of Pontiac Drive.

The family was renting the Airbnb home and are from out of town, authorities say. Several other kids were in the backyard at the time of the little girl becoming submerged.

She was rushed to the hospital after crews performed CPR on her.

No further information is available.