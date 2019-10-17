4 elementary students evaluated after taking heart pills on school bus

article

Firefighters say four elementary school students are in stable condition after taking what is believed to be heart medication on a school bus in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to Moon Mountain Elementary School near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Thursday morning for reports of an overdose.

The students were alert and stable while talking to firefighters.

Firefighters say the students' parents refused ambulance transport to the hospital.

Phoenix police will investigate the incident.