Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

4 killed, 4 wounded in Englewood mass shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Ald. Lopez on Englewood mass shooting: 'We are a city on the edge'

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) talks about this morning's mass shooting in Englewood and the recent rash of violence across the city.

CHICAGO - Four people were killed and four others were wounded Tuesday morning in a mass shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. after an argument inside a residence in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Four others were taken to local hospitals:

  • A 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.
  • A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
  • A male, unknown age, was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.
  • A female, unknown age, was shot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Morgan Street is blocked off between 61st and 63rd streets as police investigate.

d235b7e1-2

Area One detectives are investigating.

Three people were killed and 18 others were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

This story is developing. 