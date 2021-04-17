4-vehicle crash on State Route 87 north of Payson kills 2

article

A vehicle crossed the center line of State Route 87 north of Payson, starting a chain-reaction collision in which two people were killed Friday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

A southbound vehicle that crossed the center line collided first with two oncoming vehicles and then another southbound vehicle, killing one passenger in each of the first and fourth vehicles, the DPS said in a brief statement.

No identities were released and other additional information on circumstances of the wreck was immediately available.

Payson is 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

