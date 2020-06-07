419 people working to put out Big Horn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains

article

A wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains is still 10% contained.

On Thursday night, fire officials say the Big Horn Fire has burned 6,200 acres of land. They say the fire is expected to be active and highly visible due to low nighttime relative humidity.

Pima County officials have ordered evacuations for some homes in the northern part of Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue.

Officials say to move south from the Catalina Mountains "without delay."

The evacuation order is in place so that fire officials can conduct a wildfire back burn to protect homes.

Meanwhile, officials with FEMA announced Thursday that the agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state in combating the fire.

FEMA officials say Arizona state officials submitted a Fire Management Assistance Grant request for the Big Horn Fire on Thursday, and FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Read the evacuation order here.

Officials say the Bighorn Fire was caused by lightning that struck the Coronado National Forest on June 5.

Firefighters were able to prevent further spread towards the forest boundary, but it continues to move northeast through Table Mountain.

A temporary flight restriction is set over the area, and the following trails have been affected by the fire:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

Officials say two unlawful drone flyovers have occurred since the fire started.

Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.