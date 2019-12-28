5 dead after small plane crashes in Louisiana

article

Five people are dead after a small plane crashed near a post office in southern Louisiana on Saturday, authorities said.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane. He said there was one survivor in addition to the five fatalities. Three people on the ground were transported to the hospital. The report said a nearby Walmart store was evacuated as a precaution.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses told KLFY TV that lights went out at homes and businesses near the crash and that they heard something that sounded like "a semi-truck.” Several residents said they were without power.

Photos of the area where the plane crashed showed a blackened car as well as tree limbs scattered in the parking lot of a post office. The smoldering remains of the plane were resting in a field near the post office.

The plane crashed near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office. (Acadian News)

The fourth-largest city in Louisiana, Lafayette had a population of about 130,000 according to the 2018 census, and is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

