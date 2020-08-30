5 shot, 1 fatally at pancake house in Morgan Park

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:37 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:41 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Gila River Valley
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Gila Bend

5 shot, 1 fatally at pancake house in Morgan Park

Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Sun-Times Media Wire
Shooting at Lumes Pancake House

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday at a restaurant in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 1:50 p.m., a man was dining under a tent at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave., when a white-colored SUV pulled up and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The 31-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe he was the intended target.

Four other people were also struck, police said.

A man and woman, both 32, were shot in their legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were stabilized, police said. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to the same hospital, where she was also stabilized.

Another woman, 30, was shot in the foot, police said. She was in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

This shooting comes after six people were wounded — including a 17-year-old boy — in a shooting Wednesday night at a parking lot in Gresham on the South Side.

Area Two detectives are investigating.