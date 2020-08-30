5 shot, 1 fatally at pancake house in Morgan Park

article

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday at a restaurant in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 1:50 p.m., a man was dining under a tent at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave., when a white-colored SUV pulled up and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The 31-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe he was the intended target.

Four other people were also struck, police said.

A man and woman, both 32, were shot in their legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were stabilized, police said. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to the same hospital, where she was also stabilized.

Another woman, 30, was shot in the foot, police said. She was in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Advertisement

This shooting comes after six people were wounded — including a 17-year-old boy — in a shooting Wednesday night at a parking lot in Gresham on the South Side.

Area Two detectives are investigating.