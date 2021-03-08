50-acre Pumpkin Fire burning near Tonto Basin closes roads, prompts evacuations

article

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has burned over 50 acres near Tonto Basin on Monday, March 8.

The Pumpkin Fire is threatening nearby structures, officials said on March 8, and winds are increasing its spread.

"Resources are on scene and continue to arrive," Tonto National Forest officials said.

SR-188 is closed in both directions, west of Punkin Center.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations in the impacted areas.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

