500-acre brush fire ignites near Goodyear, forces at least 30 evacuations

Firefighters are battling a new brush fire near Goodyear Friday night, and it's forced at least 30 people from their homes to flee for safety.

It's been dubbed the "Avondale Fire."

It's about 500 acres and burning close to the Estrella Mountains at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road, according to the Avondale Fire Department. Fire crews say the fire has moved to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife area.

Multiple engines are on scene and a Type 1 helicopter is assigned.

EVACUATIONS

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a "Go" notification, meaning to evacuate, for homes south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Spring Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.

Fire crews are protecting structures, the Avondale Police Department says.