53-year-old man missing out of Phoenix

A 53-year-old man is reported missing out of Phoenix by the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

Noe Pena was last seen at his home near 32nd and Jackson streets around 3:30 p.m on Tuesday, June 23rd.

He was wearing a white tank top, black and red shorts with black and white pants worn over the shorts.

The department says he has trouble walking and his walkers he typically uses were left at home.

"His family is concerned for his welfare. He has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented," the department explained.

Pena is said to have old burn injuries that cover most of his body and is missing a finger on his right hand.

He cannot speak well, the department says, and should be wearing a medical bracelet with his name and birth date on it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or after hours at 602-262-6151.